‘Absolute Disdain for the Innocent’: India Shreds Pakistan Over PoJK Violence & Defence Minister Sanaullah’s ‘Enemies’ Remark

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly criticised Pakistan over the killing of more than 40 civilians and injuries to many others during anti-government protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing Islamabad of showing “absolute disdain” for the people under its control.

At the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistani forces had used ruthless force against peaceful demonstrators.

“As you and all of us have witnessed, the Pakistani establishment continues to unleash ruthless force against peaceful civilians in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This crackdown has resulted in the tragic death of over 40 innocent people, and many more have been seriously injured,” he stated.

Jaiswal specifically condemned remarks by Pakistan’s Defence Minister and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, who described the protesters as “enemies.” He said the comments laid bare the establishment’s contempt for the local population.

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Referring to Sanaullah’s recent interview with Geo News, the MEA spokesperson noted that the Pakistani official had openly admitted the protesters were the same people once trained, funded, armed and sent as Mujahideen to India.

“The Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Political Affairs has openly admitted that the very Mujahideen that the Pakistani establishment trained, funded, armed, and sent to India have turned their guns inwards, weaponising themselves against the state,” Jaiswal said.

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Sanaullah had stated: “They are the same people we once trained as Mujahideen. We sent them to fight, and today they are hanging around our necks.”

Jaiswal further described the recent elections in PoJK as a “humiliating rejection” of the Pakistani establishment. He said those facing the crackdown had appealed for an independent international investigation into the unlawful killings and urged the global community to scrutinise Pakistan’s actions and hold it accountable.

The protests in the region have been driven by widespread allegations of electoral rigging, political interference and systematic suppression of democratic rights. The United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) has also called for urgent intervention by the United Nations and the international community, appealing to global institutions, governments and human rights organisations to protect civilians and ensure accountability.