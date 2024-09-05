Published 23:48 IST, September 5th 2024
Abu Dhabi Temple Example of Strong India, UAE Ties: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the construction of the Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi was a fine example of the strong cultural ties between India and the UAE.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Abu Dhabi Temple Example of Strong India, UAE Ties: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla | Image: sansad tv
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:48 IST, September 5th 2024