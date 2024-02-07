Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:12 IST
Jadavpur Uni Row : ABVP's Ram Worship Clashes with SFI's Protest during Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha
Tensions flared between ABVP and SFI at Jadavpur University as SFI alleged that Pran Pratishtha is an attempt to ‘change history’ and ‘divide society’.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Kolkata: Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the RSS, gathered on the Jadavpur University campus to worship Lord Ram. Simultaneously, the Students Federation of India (SFI), a prominent student union at the university, organised a protest rally and a seminar inside the campus.
Both events coincided with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Advertisement
ABVP’s Worship Clashes with SFI’s Protest
Approximately 50 individuals, including ABVP members, students, and some university staff, assembled in the union room to worship Ram Lalla and watch the live streaming of the Ayodhya ceremony.
Advertisement
SFI’s speakers at the seminar denounced what they referred to as “any attempt to change history and divide society by the fascist regime.” However, Saptarshi Sarkar, the ABVP state committee leader, stated that the worship of Lord Ram would continue throughout the day. Sourayadipto Roy, a JU SFI leader, said, "The Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) rejects any communal and fascist intention of RSS-BJP. We are organising cultural functions, discussions, and film screenings to uphold the message to save the culture, heritage, and pluralistic characteristics of India." The SFI held programs on the campus till afternoon.
ABUTA Writes to Bengal CM Mamata
Expressing concern over religious activities on campus, the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Education Minister Bratya Basu, and Governor CV Ananda Bose. The letter highlighted the violation of the secular spirit and its lack of relevance to education and public interest.
In response, a university official clarified that the institute is not involved in any specific program by individual groups unless it disrupts campus peace or violates the academic atmosphere. The official also mentioned that semester exams are progressing smoothly, refraining from commenting on any specific student outfit's program.
Advertisement
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:11 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.