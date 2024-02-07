English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:12 IST

Jadavpur Uni Row : ABVP's Ram Worship Clashes with SFI's Protest during Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

Tensions flared between ABVP and SFI at Jadavpur University as SFI alleged that Pran Pratishtha is an attempt to ‘change history’ and ‘divide society’.

Digital Desk
ABVP's Ram worship clashes with SFI's protest at Jadavpur University
ABVP's Ram worship clashes with SFI's protest at Jadavpur University ABVP's Ram worship clashes with SFI's protest at Jadavpur University | Image:PTI / X representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the RSS, gathered on the Jadavpur University campus to worship Lord Ram. Simultaneously, the Students Federation of India (SFI), a prominent student union at the university, organised a protest rally and a seminar inside the campus.

Both events coincided with the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

Advertisement

ABVP’s Worship Clashes with SFI’s Protest

Approximately 50 individuals, including ABVP members, students, and some university staff, assembled in the union room to worship Ram Lalla and watch the live streaming of the Ayodhya ceremony.

Advertisement

SFI’s speakers at the seminar denounced what they referred to as “any attempt to change history and divide society by the fascist regime.” However, Saptarshi Sarkar, the ABVP state committee leader, stated that the worship of Lord Ram would continue throughout the day. Sourayadipto Roy, a JU SFI leader, said, "The Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) rejects any communal and fascist intention of RSS-BJP. We are organising cultural functions, discussions, and film screenings to uphold the message to save the culture, heritage, and pluralistic characteristics of India." The SFI held programs on the campus till afternoon.

ABUTA Writes to Bengal CM Mamata

Expressing concern over religious activities on campus, the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Education Minister Bratya Basu, and Governor CV Ananda Bose. The letter highlighted the violation of the secular spirit and its lack of relevance to education and public interest.

In response, a university official clarified that the institute is not involved in any specific program by individual groups unless it disrupts campus peace or violates the academic atmosphere. The official also mentioned that semester exams are progressing smoothly, refraining from commenting on any specific student outfit's program.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

23 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

24 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

25 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

34 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement