New Delhi: In a big breakthrough, the joint team of Dwarka and West district of Delhi police on Wednesday arrested the main accused responsible for writing objectionable and provocative slogans like “Delhi Banega Khalistan” on walls in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area. This further exposes links of the booked individual with SFJ. With this arrest, a systematic nexus operated by Sikh for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has been exposed which revealed that Khalistan aims to target the needy/troubled individuals by using them in terrorist module.

A 37-year-old arrested accused has been identified as Jasvinder aka Lucky ,who is a resident of Tilak Nagar in Delhi. During the investigation, he confessed committing the crime and revealed that one of his friends named Gagandeep who is presently in the USA asked him to do so as he had asked for an amount of Rs 15000 from him when he was in need. Gagandeep, in return asked him to write objectionable slogans promoting Khalistan on the walls of Delhi. The amount which he assured of transferring him for the committed crime has still not been transferred. Previously a resident of Tilak Nagar in Delhi and now based in US, Gangandeep, could also potentially use his other links in Delhi to spearhead this motive. Gangandeep, earlier used to work in the Aluminium sector in Delhi and his current status of occupation in the USA is still unknown.

As per the police, one car, a mobile phone, and a spray paint article- which were used to commit the crime, have been recovered from his possession. It was during last week on Friday when an incident of slogans such as “Delhi Banega Khalistan” were seen painted on the wall of MCD Park of Block 6 in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. Police registered an FIR under sections of 3 Delhi police defacement of Property Act at Tilak Nagar police station.

DCP West Vichitra Veer, in a statement on the latest arrest said, ‘Seeing the gravity of the incident, more than 200 police teams comprising officials from Dwarka and West District were constituted. In pursuance of the task, the teams visited the spots of incident and analyzed more than thousand CCTV footages which led to the identification of a suspect. The route followed by the culprit was traced out and the vehicle used by him was also identified. In this regard, local informers were also roped-in to get intelligence and information regarding accused person. Based on technical and manual surveillance, the accused was in the area of Vishnu Garden on the intervening night of 30th January. The suspicion was and might commit more activities of making objectionable graffiti in other parts of Delhi, if not apprehended timely. As per secret information, the team reached in Vishnu Garden, Delhi and at the instance of secret informer, the accused was apprehended by the team. Further investigation is going on.

Revealing the details of the accused, DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh, said, ‘Delhi Police is also investigating how many other needy people living in Delhi are on the hitlist of Gagandeep's and who US based Gagandeep could potentially use as a handler. Jaswinder is a driver by profession, and he needed an amount of Rs 15000 as his parents are old. Taking advantage of this, Gagandeep used Jaswinder in Khalistan Movement terror module while sitting in America. After writing the controversial slogan, Jaswinder himself made a video and sent the video to Gagandeep and then erased that controversial word with spray. The preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused does not directly know SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Infact, the accused is not much aware of the SFJ.’

