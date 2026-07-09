Accused Of Sexually Harassing 17-Year-Old Girl At Telangana Farmhouse, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay's Son Bhagirath Gets Bail

Hyderabad: Bandi Bhagirath, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, was granted bail on Thursday in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case.

A 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Bandi Bhagirath at a farmhouse in Moinabad, Telangana on December 31. However, Bhagirath denied the allegation, claiming that it he is being honey-trapped.

On the basis of the girl's allegations, an FIR was filed at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The minor girl alleged that she was made to consume alcohol and sexually assaulted by Bhagirath at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on two separate occasions. According to police, Bhagirath had been in a relationship with her daughter for around seven to eight months.

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Hours before the POCSO FIR was registered, Bhagirath filed a counter-complaint at the Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar - his father's Lok Sabha constituency. In his complaint, he named the minor girl and her parents, accusing them of criminal intimidation and extortion. An FIR was also registered based on his complaint.

Bhagirath alleged in his complaint that the girl used to invite him to family functions, and he had trusted the family, even accompanying them on visits to religious places. He claimed the family later began demanding money, and that he had paid Rs 50,000 to the girl's father out of fear. He alleged the family subsequently escalated their demand to Rs 5 crore.

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He further alleged that the girl's mother threatened to commit suicide if he failed to meet the demand.