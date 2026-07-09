Maha Vikas Aghadi Rift Wide Open? Sanjay Raut Questions Sharad Pawar’s Credibility After Meeting With Eknath Shinde

The political landscape in Maharashtra is witnessing renewed friction as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar. The criticism follows a high-level meeting at the Vidhan Bhavan, where Pawar sat down with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the long-standing Maharashtra-Karnataka-Belgaon border dispute.

The interaction, which took place in the Shiv Sena cabin inside the legislative complex, has seemingly strained relations within the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition.

"Was the Entire Vidhan Bhavan Empty?" Raut Asks

Expressing strong disapproval of the venue choice, Sanjay Raut questioned why the veteran leader chose to hold talks in an office associated with those who split the original party. "Sharad Pawar is a big leader. But it is not appropriate to hold a meeting in the hall of Eknath Shinde, who has infected Maharashtra with the pest of corruption and treachery. Was the entire Vidhan Bhavan deserted? There is a Nationalist Bhavan in front of the Vidhan Bhavan, there is a Shiv Sena Bhavan, and because of that, meetings are held in the Vidhan Bhavan. This reduces the credibility of the Nationalist Sharad Chandra Pawar party. If we had gone to Ajit Pawar's hall and held a meeting, it would have meant that we went against the MAVI. Therefore, the constituent parties of the MAVI should follow the rules," Raut stated.

Expanding further during a press interaction, Raut emphasized that his sentiments reflect the frustration of ground-level party workers.

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"Honorable Sharad Pawar is a great leader, he is respectable. But when Eknath Shinde sowed the seeds of corruption and betrayal in this Maharashtra, did the entire Vidhan Bhavan become desolate? In front is Rashtrawadi Bhavan, in front is Y. V. Chavan Pratishthan. This is the opinion of one of our loyal workers. This is my opinion. We never go to such places of traitors to hold meetings of our party, that's all we... What do they say? We are not tolerant. And our hearts are definitely not that big. We won't even do it. Those who have it should do it, but we don't agree with that. If they don't agree with someone, they should do it," he added.

Strains Within the Alliance

When questioned about whether this development damages the political standing of the NCP (SP) and if the Uddhav Thackeray faction felt personally slighted given their close role in forming the MVA alliance, Raut suggested that the discomfort is shared widely across the coalition.

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"No, no, everyone must be hurt. If we were there, we wouldn't have gone to Ajit Pawar's office and held a meeting with our party, and from that perspective, they... We would have remembered the betrayal of Sharad Pawar, and we would have followed that diet. We definitely would have followed it. Because of that, many components of the Maha Vikas Aghadi should follow their diet," Raut remarked.

Official Dialogue vs. Political Optics

When reminded that this is not the first time such an interaction has occurred—noting a past meeting at the Chief Minister's official residence, 'Varsha', regarding state matters with industrial representatives present—Raut drew a distinction between official administrative duties and political optics.

"The Chief Minister meets the Chief Minister many times. I don't consider any mistake in this regarding the state's question regarding senior leaders like Pawar Saheb. Yesterday, yesterday's meeting in the Legislative Assembly..." Raut concluded, maintaining that the choice of venue for the latest meeting crossed a political line.

Yesterday also NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar visited the deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s office in Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday, which jolted Maha Vikas Aghadi. According to reports Shinde left his state cabinet meeting early to meet NCP Chief. He greeted Pawar in his office. On the other hand Congress Working Committee member (special invitee) Arif Naseem Khan had a 45-minute closed-door meeting with Pawar to check his political mood.

A High-Profile Meeting With Sachin Ahir

Adding to the discomfort within the opposition ranks, Pawar met with Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Sachin Ahir inside the complex. Ahir recently made headlines by switching his allegiance from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction.

Addressing the meeting, Ahir clarified that the interaction took place at the veteran leader's behest. “I met Sharad Pawar after receiving a phone call from him. I told him that I would visit him. Leaders of his stature, who have contributed to both the state and the country, deserve our respect, and it is important to seek their blessings. That is why I visited him after his call,” Ahir said.

Congress Prepares for a Changing Political Landscape

As these cross-party interactions unfold, ripples are being felt deeper within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. Congress insiders have indicated that persistent rumors regarding a potential alignment between the NCP (SP) and the ruling Mahayuti alliance might carry more weight than previously assumed.