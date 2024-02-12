'Achcha Sila Dia Tune...': RJD MLA Bhudeo Choudhary To Nitish During Trust Vote

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bhudeo Choudhary, RJD MLA from Dhauraiya, Bihar, made everyone take note of his speech during the trust vote in Bihar Assembly today. Participating in the debate on Nitish Kumar's trust vote, Chaudhary asked the Bihar Chief Minister what forced him to suddenly switch camp.

Urging Bihar CM to clarify the compulsions, Bhudeo Chaudhary invoked the famous Mohammed Rafi song, "People were singing 'Baharon phool barsao…when you had joined our team, now the youth is saying, achcha Sila Dia Tune Mere Pyar Ka..". The MLAs from both camps enjoyed a lighter moment on a day of heated arguments on the floor of the Bihar Assembly. For the unversed, Kumar had recently dumped the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, of which the RJD was a key constituent, and returned to the NDA fold to form the government with the support of the BJP.



Nitish-Led NDA Wins Trust Vote

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar won the trust vote in the state assembly, amid a walkout by members of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. In the 243-strong assembly, a total of 129 members voted in favour of the motion of confidence.



Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari was in the Chair when the voting took place. Hazari ordered a headcount after having declared the motion as passed through voice vote, following a request from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, which was seconded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Attacks RJD

Earlier, taking part in the debate on the motion, the JD(U) chief alleged that the RJD indulged in corrupt practices during the party’s rule in the state, and the new NDA-led government will initiate a probe into it. Kumar also claimed that during RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar.

"There was no law and order. The RJD indulged in corrupt practices during its rule (before 2005)... I will get these probed,” he said.