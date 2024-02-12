English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

'Achcha Sila Dia Tune...': RJD MLA Bhudeo Choudhary To Nitish During Trust Vote

Bhudeo Chaudhary asked the Bihar Chief Minister what forced him to suddenly switch camp.

Digital Desk
Bhudeo Chaudhary
Bhudeo Chaudhary | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Bhudeo Choudhary, RJD MLA from Dhauraiya, Bihar, made everyone take note of his speech during the trust vote in Bihar Assembly today. Participating in the debate on Nitish Kumar's trust vote, Chaudhary asked the Bihar Chief Minister what forced him to suddenly switch camp.

Urging Bihar CM to clarify the compulsions, Bhudeo Chaudhary invoked the famous Mohammed Rafi song, "People were singing 'Baharon phool barsao…when you had joined our team, now the youth is saying, achcha Sila Dia Tune Mere Pyar Ka..". The MLAs from both camps enjoyed a lighter moment on a day of heated arguments on the floor of the Bihar Assembly. For the unversed, Kumar had recently dumped the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, of which the RJD was a key constituent, and returned to the NDA fold to form the government with the support of the BJP.  

Advertisement

Nitish-Led NDA Wins Trust Vote

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar won the trust vote in the state assembly, amid a walkout by members of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. In the 243-strong assembly, a total of 129 members voted in favour of the motion of confidence.

Advertisement

Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari was in the Chair when the voting took place. Hazari ordered a headcount after having declared the motion as passed through voice vote, following a request from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, which was seconded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Attacks RJD

Earlier, taking part in the debate on the motion, the JD(U) chief alleged that the RJD indulged in corrupt practices during the party’s rule in the state, and the new NDA-led government will initiate a probe into it. Kumar also claimed that during RJD's tenure, several communal riots took place in Bihar.

"There was no law and order. The RJD indulged in corrupt practices during its rule (before 2005)... I will get these probed,” he said.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

8 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

10 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

13 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

17 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

24 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

30 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

36 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos8 minutes ago

  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    11 minutes ago

  5. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement