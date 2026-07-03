Act East Diplomacy: PM Modi To Visit Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand -- What's on Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a high-stakes, three-nation tour across the Indo-Pacific from July 6 to 11, 2026, anchoring India’s geopolitical and economic ambitions across Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.

The multi-leg journey balances intense diplomatic strategy with deep cultural diplomacy, highlighted by a historic stop in New Zealand -- the first state visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in forty years.

Leg 1: Reinforcing the Anchor in Indonesia (July 6–8)

The tour begins in Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesia’s new President, Prabowo Subianto. This marks Modi’s fourth visit to the archipelago, but crucially, it is his first bilateral visit since the two nations elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

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The agenda in Indonesia blends heavy-hitting strategy with shared heritage.

Key Highlights:

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--Modi and President Prabowo will review maritime cooperation, trade, and regional security alignment in the Indo-Pacific.

--In a nod to the ancient, deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations, Modi will travel to Yogyakarta to visit the Prambanan Temple complex, a towering 9th-century UNESCO World Heritage site dedicated to the Trimurti.

--The Prime Minister will also address the thriving Indian community in Jakarta before departing.

Leg 2: Business and Bilaterals in Australia (July 8–10)

On July 8, the Prime Minister flies south to Melbourne, honouring an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

With India and Australia locked into a tight economic and security embrace via the Quad and bilateral pacts, the Melbourne leg shifts heavily toward commerce.

Key Highlights:

--Modi will co-lead the India-Australia CEOs Forum, pitching directly to top-tier Australian business leaders to invest in India's manufacturing, clean energy, and tech sectors.

--Beyond a bilateral summit with Prime Minister Albanese to review defence and supply-chain resilience, Modi will call on Australia's Governor-General, Sam Mostyn.

--The visit will feature a massive diaspora address, celebrating the community that Canberra regularly acknowledges as a foundational pillar of modern Australian society.

Leg 3: The Historic Stop in New Zealand (July 10–11)

The final, and perhaps most symbolic, leg of the tour takes Prime Minister Modi to Auckland for a state visit hosted by New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Ending a 40-year drought of Indian prime ministerial visits to the country, this leg highlights a rapidly warming relationship.

Key Highlights:

--Bilateral discussions will look to supercharge ties that have gained sudden momentum over the last two years, specifically targeting breakthroughs in trade, commerce, and defence cooperation.

--In Auckland, Modi’s schedule steps outside the traditional diplomatic box, featuring interactions with prominent local business leaders as well as New Zealand's iconic sports personalities.