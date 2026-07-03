'Pak Must Credibly & Irrevocably Abjure Support for...Terrorism': India Reiterates Consistent Stance on Indus Waters Treaty

New Delhi: India's position on the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) remains firm and unchanged, with the treaty currently held in abeyance due to Pakistan's ongoing support for cross-border terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that Pakistan must take credible and irreversible steps to end its sponsorship of terrorism for any progress on the treaty.

"India's position on the Indus Water Treaty is consistent. The IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism," Jaiswal stated.

The remarks come as India continues to link water-sharing agreements with broader security and bilateral trust issues with its neighbour.

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Teesta River Project with Bangladesh

Jaiswal also addressed the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project in the context of India's development partnership with Bangladesh.

He noted that India's assistance for projects in Bangladesh follows a mutually agreed roadmap that undergoes regular review.

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"India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a mutually agreed roadmap that is regularly reviewed. Our views on the Teesta River project have already been conveyed to the Bangladeshi side. We will factor in all related developments in our overall approach to the Teesta issue," the spokesperson added.