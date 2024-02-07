Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Swami Avdheshanand Giri expressed his elation about being in Ayodhya for the upcoming Pran Pratishtha event, and described the even an 'Adhyaatmik Leher' (spiritual and cultural wave).

Ram Mandir Sign of a Developed India

When asked if this was a pivotal moment for Hindus, Swami Avdheshanand Giri responded, “Very happy to be in Ayodhya; it's a great fortune. Earlier, there were people who were not accepting Ram, but today they know that it's the world of Ram. Ram is the sunshine of Sanatan Dharma. Ram Mandir inauguration is a sign of a developed India. This shows PM Modi is a great leader.”

#JaiShriRam | Indians are now being respected across the globe. For us the entire world is a family and this has been possible because of spiritual awakening. This is a festival of spiritual awakening and there is an incredible atmosphere in Ayodhya. I would like to ask people to… pic.twitter.com/MGYl93z9QK — Republic (@republic) January 21, 2024

Swami Avdheshanand Giri on Global Significance of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Highlighting the global significance of the event, he continued, “The whole world is celebrating the event as a festival. People all over the world are enjoying this moment. Ten years ago, the environment, the mood was totally different, but today the time has changed. The environment has changed for the good.”

India Has Risen Like a Soft Power in the Recent Times

Speaking about the current environment surrounding the nation, Swami Avdheshanand Giri said, “Our country has risen like a soft power in recent times. There's no country in the world which is not influenced by our economic decisions.”

“Just like India's ayurveda, technology, vaccines and AI became the center of attraction for the entire world.. Similarly, 'Sarv-Sashakt Bharat' is now ready to be the guiding light for countries around the world. My leader is so courageous and bold and his vision is so clear. So, it is a great fortune that we have such a great Prime Minister,” he added.