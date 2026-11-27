New Delhi: Advocate J. Sai Deepak, appearing for petitioner Rama Subbu, on Friday outlined the key directions issued by the Supreme Court in the Thiruparankundram Deepathoon case, under which the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam is to be lit on November 28 at the designated spot atop the hill in Madurai.

Speaking to PTI after the order, Sai Deepak said, “The crux is threefold. First, there is an official finding of contempt against the state government, the district authorities, the temple trustees and the police department for contempt of the November 20, 2026, order, which concerned the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon. Second, in light of the contempt and the conduct of the trustees, the temple trustees have been removed from their positions and replaced by two retired judges, I think, of the Madras High Court. This is followed by a direction to ensure that the lamp is lit tomorrow, under any circumstances, at the spot identified in the November 20 order, with the support of central forces, specifically the CRPF...”

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi directed that the Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony. The Court ordered the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure the event is conducted smoothly and directed that the lamp be placed at least 50 metres away from the Dargah, with police instructed to protect the Dargah and its premises.

The directions followed the Court’s finding of wilful disobedience of its November 20 order, which had permitted the one-time lighting of the Deepam at the Deepathoon. The ceremonial lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court’s directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court. Observing that the Tamil Nadu administration was in a state of “constitutional chaos,” the bench expressed strong disapproval of the Collector’s preliminary attempt to shift responsibility for non-compliance onto the temple administration.

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As a consequence, the Court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram and superseded its administration through a two-member committee of retired judges. It also vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court judgment that had upheld the lighting of the Deepam at the Deepathoon.

Further, the bench directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, and the IAS officer in charge of the department to appear personally before it on the next date of hearing. The Chief Secretary was also ordered to furnish details of all telephone calls, emails and other communications exchanged among officials in connection with the implementation of the November 20 order.

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