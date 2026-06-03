After 21 Die in Delhi Fire Horror, Restaurant Blaze in Punjab's Ferozepur Leaves Employee Dead

A major fire at a restaurant in Punjab's Ferozepur Cantonment on Wednesday claimed the life of an employee, police officials said. The incident came to light when staff members opened the restaurant in the morning and noticed dense smoke coming from inside the premises. They immediately raised an alarm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters launched a large-scale operation to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. Officials said the fire tenders had to refill water 22 times during the firefighting effort.

Employee Found Dead Inside Restaurant

During the operation, firefighters recovered the charred body of an employee, identified as Tulsi, from inside the restaurant. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Dr Karaj of the Civil Hospital said the body was severely burnt when it was brought in.

"The body has been kept in the mortuary and the police have been informed. A postmortem examination will be conducted after receiving police clearance," he said.

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Extensive Damage Reported

Eyewitnesses said the fire remained confined to the interior section of the restaurant but caused significant damage to furniture and other belongings inside the establishment.

The incident triggered panic among restaurant employees and residents living nearby.

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Abhishek Pandey, Superintendent, Sanitary and Fire Department, Cantonment Board, said the fire had been completely extinguished. He added that the exact cause of the blaze had not yet been determined.

Police and other authorities have started the necessary proceedings and are investigating the incident.

Delhi Guest House Fire Leaves 21 Dead

Earlier in the day, a separate fire tragedy in Delhi claimed at least 21 lives after a blaze broke out at the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area on Wednesday morning. Officials said 18 of the victims were foreign nationals. Initial investigations pointed to serious regulatory violations at the property. Reports suggested that while the guest house was licensed to operate only six rooms under the government's Bed & Breakfast scheme, it had allegedly been expanded to nearly 25 rooms.

Investigators also found that guests were being accommodated in the basement, increasing safety risks. Sources said Flourish Stay was managed by three partners who reportedly went into hiding soon after the incident. The partners are believed to operate several other guest houses and hotels across Delhi.

Windows Sealed, Escape Routes Obstructed