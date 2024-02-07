English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Three Years After Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi Does Dandvat Pranam Again At Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the temple

Ronit Singh
After 3 Years of Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi Does Dandvat Pranam Again
After 3 Years of Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi Does Dandvat Pranam Again | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the temple. After the ceremonial rituals, the Prime Minister offered Dandvat Pranam to Lord Ram Lalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers Dandvat Pranam to Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Shortly afterward, the visuals emerged of the Prime Minister performing Dandvat Pranam at Ram Mandir during its laying of foundation stone in 2020. 

Advertisement
Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan pm narendra modi did sashtang dandvat pranam to ram lala in ayodhya mahatva kyon karte hain kya hai arth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers Dandvat Pranam to Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during Bhoomi Pujan in 2020

PM Modi performed the 'Pran Pratishtha' in the 84-second 'muhurta' and before that, he partook in rituals with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant by his side.

What is Dandvat Pranam & Its Importance

Dandvat Pranam is a ritual where devotees express their reverence and surrender to God and His gunatit sadhu by bowing down. The Sanskrit term 'Danda-vat' literally translates to lying on the floor like a stick. 

Devotees perform this ritual by lying fully prostrate on the floor with their arms stretched out towards the murtis. This act symbolizes complete submission and serves as a reminder to respect God and cultivate humility. All of mankind's karmas, whether through mind, body, or speech, are to be offered to Bhagwan. During Dandvat Pranam, eight specific parts of the body touch the floor:

Advertisement
  1. Jãnubhyãm – thighs
  2. Padabhyãm – feet
  3. Karãbhyãm – hands
  4. Urasã – chest
  5. Manasã – mind
  6. Shirasã – head
  7. Vachasã – speech
  8. Drushtyã – eyes


 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

23 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

24 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

25 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

34 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ICC U-19 WC: Dhas and Saharan formulated Dhoni's approach in Semi Final

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Alibaba misses Q3 revenue estimates on slower Chinese economy

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement