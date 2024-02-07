Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:07 IST
Three Years After Bhoomi Pujan, PM Modi Does Dandvat Pranam Again At Ram Mandir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the temple
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the temple. After the ceremonial rituals, the Prime Minister offered Dandvat Pranam to Lord Ram Lalla.
Shortly afterward, the visuals emerged of the Prime Minister performing Dandvat Pranam at Ram Mandir during its laying of foundation stone in 2020.
PM Modi performed the 'Pran Pratishtha' in the 84-second 'muhurta' and before that, he partook in rituals with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant by his side.
What is Dandvat Pranam & Its Importance
Dandvat Pranam is a ritual where devotees express their reverence and surrender to God and His gunatit sadhu by bowing down. The Sanskrit term 'Danda-vat' literally translates to lying on the floor like a stick.
Devotees perform this ritual by lying fully prostrate on the floor with their arms stretched out towards the murtis. This act symbolizes complete submission and serves as a reminder to respect God and cultivate humility. All of mankind's karmas, whether through mind, body, or speech, are to be offered to Bhagwan. During Dandvat Pranam, eight specific parts of the body touch the floor:
- Jãnubhyãm – thighs
- Padabhyãm – feet
- Karãbhyãm – hands
- Urasã – chest
- Manasã – mind
- Shirasã – head
- Vachasã – speech
- Drushtyã – eyes
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 13:44 IST
