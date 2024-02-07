Advertisement

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and led the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the temple. After the ceremonial rituals, the Prime Minister offered Dandvat Pranam to Lord Ram Lalla.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers Dandvat Pranam to Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Shortly afterward, the visuals emerged of the Prime Minister performing Dandvat Pranam at Ram Mandir during its laying of foundation stone in 2020.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers Dandvat Pranam to Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya during Bhoomi Pujan in 2020

PM Modi performed the 'Pran Pratishtha' in the 84-second 'muhurta' and before that, he partook in rituals with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant by his side.

What is Dandvat Pranam & Its Importance

Dandvat Pranam is a ritual where devotees express their reverence and surrender to God and His gunatit sadhu by bowing down. The Sanskrit term 'Danda-vat' literally translates to lying on the floor like a stick.

Devotees perform this ritual by lying fully prostrate on the floor with their arms stretched out towards the murtis. This act symbolizes complete submission and serves as a reminder to respect God and cultivate humility. All of mankind's karmas, whether through mind, body, or speech, are to be offered to Bhagwan. During Dandvat Pranam, eight specific parts of the body touch the floor:

Advertisement

Jãnubhyãm – thighs Padabhyãm – feet Karãbhyãm – hands Urasã – chest Manasã – mind Shirasã – head Vachasã – speech Drushtyã – eyes



