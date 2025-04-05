After Bajinder Singh, Another Punjab Pastor Accused of Raping 22-Year-Old Girl; Father Narrates How His Daughter Was Killed

Chandigarh: Days after self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a woman, another Punjab pastor from Gurdaspur, Jashan Gill has been accused of raping a 22-year-old girl.

The victim's father has narrated how his daughter, misled by the pastor, was raped, forced to undergo abortion and that eventually led to her death.

After Bajinder Singh, Another Punjab Pastor Accused of Rape

Jashan Gill a pastor in Gurdaspur has been accused of raping a 22-year-old girl, by the victim's father, who has narrated how his daughter was killed by the pastor. This incident comes days after self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali Court, for raping a woman.

Sources in Punjab Police have informed Republic that the accused is a proclaimed offender. The police has registered FIR in year 2023 and and multiple teams are working to nab the accused. Challan against accused has been submitted to court.

Pastor Jashan Gill Rapes 22-Year-Old Woman, Victim's Father Narrates How She Was Killed

The victim's father narrated to ANI, how her daughter was misled by the pastor and raped by him in 2023. He revealed how as a family, they used to visit a church in Gurdaspur district's Abul Khair village. At this church, the pastor Jashan Gill misled and raped the 22-year-old girl who was a BCA student.

The victim's father further said that the girl was raped and made pregnant by the pastor who later forced her to undergo abortion by a nurse named Kulwant Kaur in the Khokhar village. He alleged that the abortion was performed in a casual and careless manner and his daughter caught an infection. After the abortion, when she complained of stomach ache, an ultrasound was conducted which revealed about her abortion. her family then admitted her to a hospital in Amritsar where she died during treatment.

‘Police Have Not Arrested Him… He Roams Freely’: 22-Year-Old Victim's Father Seeks Justice