After Direct Flights to Ayodhya, SpiceJet To Fly Haj Passengers From THESE Indian Cities

SpiceJet Airlines, which is currently working on revival, announced that it will now fly Haj passengers from seven Indian cities. SpiceJet said that it has secured flight rights for Haj operations. SpiceJet aims to boost revenue as the airlines said that Haj Operations have been a significant revenue generator for the company.

Now, SpiceJet will be flying Haj passengers to Media from seven Indian cities- Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad and Vijayawada. The airline was carrying on Haj operations from five Indian cities and this expansion is aimed at generating revenues. The operations are expected to begin in May this year.

“We are delighted to have secured flight rights for Haj operations from seven prominent Indian cities. Haj has always been a significant segment for SpiceJet, and we are committed to providing the best-in-class services for the pilgrims. We aim to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all our passengers. We look forward to serving the Haj pilgrims and contributing to their sacred journey," SpiceJet Chairman & Managing Director Ajay Singh said.

SpiceJet announces Direct Flights to Ayodhya

SpiceJet has also launched direct flight services connecting Ayodhya with eight other Indian cities on Thursday. After the consecration of Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, direct flight announcement aims at enhancing the accessibility devotees and tourists seeking divine darshan of Shri Ram Lalla in the 'navya-divya-bhavya' temple of Ayodhya.

The flight services was jointly inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State VK Singh.

"The commencement of non-stop flight services by SpiceJet to Ayodhya from Darbhanga, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Patna, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru not only enhances Ayodhya's connectivity but also holds the potential to boost tourism,” said Yogi Adityanath on the occasion.

SpiceJet to focus on fleet upgrade

SpiceJet's priorities moving forward include fleet upgrades, optimising on-time performance, and implementing cost-cutting measures to streamline operations. Presently operating with around 40 planes, the airline is eyeing additional funds to fortify its financial position, especially considering its expressed interest in bidding for bankrupt Go First.