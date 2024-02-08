After Mauni Mata, Moni Baba to Break Decades-Long ‘Vow of Silence’ Post Ram Temple Opening

Advertisement

Ayodhya: In a remarkable display of devotion and commitment, Moni Baba, who took a pledge of silence at the tender age of 10, is set to break his years-long vow on January 22. The solemn occasion will witness him chanting Lord Ram's name, marking the end of a silence that has lasted for years.

Moni Baba, formerly known as Mohan Gopal Das, has been walking barefoot for years, pledging not to wear slippers until the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is completed and Ram Lalla is seated. His unwavering faith and hope in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to the historic event have led him to daily visits to the Superintendent of Police and Collector offices, seeking an invitation to witness the Pran Pratishta of the grand Ram temple.

Advertisement

Residing in the temples of Datia, Madhya Pradesh, Moni Baba's commitment traces back to his involvement with the Karya Sevaks during the removal of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Despite facing challenges, he has diligently written his responses on a slate, maintaining his vow of silence.

Moni Baba Not the Only One to Show Devotion and Commitment

Moni Baba’s name emerged after Saraswati Devi, 85, from Jharkhand, also had pledged to end her three-decade-long 'maun vrat' (vow of silence) on January 22, coinciding with the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

She initiated the vow on the day of the Babri Masjid's demolition in 1992, pledging to break it only when the Ram temple was inaugurated. Known as 'Mauni Mata,' she communicated through sign language and writing. Devi's devotion and vow will conclude as she witnesses the culmination of her dream at the Ram temple inauguration event.