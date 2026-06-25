‘Not Even One MLA Will Leave’: Sharad Pawar Dismisses NCP (SP) Split Buzz

Baramati: Amid intense political speculation in Maharashtra following the defection of six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar firmly rejected reports of a possible split in his own party, declaring that not a single MLA or MP would abandon the NCP (SP).

Addressing reporters in Baramati on Thursday, Pawar dismissed rumours that some of his party legislators were in contact with rival political camps.

"This discussion is meaningless. Not even one of our MLAs will leave," Pawar said.

Reiterating his confidence in the party's unity, he said, “Shiv Sena UBT MPs have split, none of our MPs will split."

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The remarks come against the backdrop of growing chatter in Maharashtra's political circles that certain NCP (SP) leaders could be exploring options outside the party, particularly after the recent setback suffered by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Major Blow

Pawar's comments follow a turbulent phase for Shiv Sena (UBT), which witnessed six of its Lok Sabha MPs joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena earlier this week.

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The MPs who switched sides are Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

Their departure has been viewed as another significant setback for Uddhav Thackeray's faction, nearly four years after the 2022 rebellion that split the Shiv Sena and propelled Eknath Shinde to power.

Arvind Sawant Meets Lok Sabha Speaker

In response to the defections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, accompanied by fellow MP Anil Desai, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him not to take any decision regarding the rebel MPs without first hearing the party's side.

Sawant said the party had repeatedly written to the Speaker seeking constitutional safeguards.

"We requested that if anything happens regarding this matter, please hear from us first and don't make a decision without hearing from us," Sawant told reporters after the meeting.

According to Sawant, the Speaker informed them that no formal communication had been received from the defecting MPs.

‘Operation Tiger Is Successful’: Shinde

The six MPs were formally inducted into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 22 in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Celebrating the development, Shinde declared that "Operation Tiger is successful" and described the move as the second phase of the political movement that began with the 2022 Shiv Sena rebellion.

"Today we welcome all these six kattar Shivsainik MPs into the original Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe," Shinde said.

He asserted that the MPs had joined not for personal gain but to accelerate development in their constituencies and strengthen governance.

Shinde further claimed that the leaders had chosen to align with what he described as the "original Shiv Sena" to preserve the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Why Pawar's Statement Matters

Sharad Pawar's emphatic denial comes at a time when Maharashtra's opposition bloc is facing questions over internal cohesion. With Shiv Sena (UBT) grappling with defections and speculation swirling around opposition ranks, Pawar's statement appears aimed at projecting stability and confidence within the NCP (SP).