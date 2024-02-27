Advertisement

Bengaluru: As Rajya Sabha Election 2024 results started pouring in late Tuesday evening, supporters of Syed Naseer Hussain were heard chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans inside the Vidhana Soudha complex in Karnataka, to mark Hussain's victory celebrations. The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat in the recently-concluded Rajya Sabha elections. Congress leaders Ajay Maken, GC Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain are among those elected to the Upper House of Parliament, along with BJP's Narayansa K Bhandage.

Meanwhile, in late night protests, members of the BJP Yuva Morcha gheraoed the Congress office in Bengaluru. Terming the Congress leaders “traitors”, the BJP workers stormed inside the Congress Party's office in the state capital, calling for the arrest of Naseer Hussain. The BJP workers have also filed a complaint against Nasir Hussain and his supporters for making seditious statements and raising anti-national slogans. A copy of the complaint has been sent to the Vidhana Soudha police station, Republic has learnt.

Bommai Demands Immediate Action Against Congress

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai wrote in a post, “Congress candidate Syed Nasir Hussain's supporters shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' during his victory in the Rajya Sabha elections. This shows that the Pakistan supporters of the Karnataka Congress have the help and support. Even during his victory in the assembly elections, he raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Belagavi and hoisted the Pakistani flag”.

ರಾಜ್ಯಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಸಯ್ಯದ್ ನಾಸೀರ್ ಹುಸೇನ್ ಅವರ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಅವರ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರು ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ಜಿಂದಾಬಾದ್ ಎಂದು ಕೂಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಇದು @INCKarnataka ಪಕ್ಷದ ಪಾಕಿಸ್ತಾನ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರಿಗೆ ಸಹಾಯ, ಬೆಂಬಲ‌ ಇದೆ ಎಂಬುದನ್ನು ತೋರಿಸುತ್ತದೆ.



ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲೂ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ… — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 27, 2024

“It is a matter of concern that anti-nationals have been given space in the Assembly and the government has not taken any action even though the matter is very serious. I urge the government to immediately arrest the culprits and take strict action” - Basavaraj S Bommai on Syed Nasir Hussain

Cong’s Obsession With Pakistan Dangerous, Amit Malviya Says

Underlining that the Congress Party’s “obsession with Pakistan is dangerous”, BJP's Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya said in a post on 'X', "It is taking India towards balkanisation", and that "we can’t afford it".

Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised after Congress’s Naseer Hussein, political secretary of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, won Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka.



Congress’s obsession with Pakistan is dangerous. It is taking India towards balkanisation. We can’t afford it. pic.twitter.com/uh49RignSf — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 27, 2024

‘Wasn’t Enough to Loot India for 65 Years, True Colours Ultimately Reveal'

“Biting the hand that feeds them” is in the nature of “the Congress Kingdom”, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote on 'X'. "[The] Congress is not a party, but a family with many foot soldiers to further their agenda of looting the nation and amassing wealth", said in the post.

Congress is not a party… just a family with many foot soldiers to further their agenda of looting the nation and amassing wealth.



Biting the hand that feeds them is in the nature of the Congress Kingdom! It wasn’t enough to loot India for 65 years, true colours ultimately… pic.twitter.com/GZCquFRzJQ — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 27, 2024

“It wasn’t enough to loot India for 65 years, true colours ultimately reveal and now we are getting to see Congress’s true loyalty. What else does it mean when a Congress members says Pakistan Zindabad?? The patriots of India are well aware of where Congress’ true loyalties lie and will give them a befitting reply soon…”, Joshi's post read.

Elections Marred by Cross-Voting

Five candidates, including JDS contestant D Kupendra Reddy, were in the fray for the four seats in the elections that were reportedly marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, ST Somashekar voted for the Congress Party's Maken, the other – A Shivaram Hebbar – abstained.

The BJP said it was exploring the possibility of initiating a legal action against them and lodging a complaint with Speaker UT Khader, seeking their disqualification from the assembly for violating the whip issued to them to vote in favour of the party candidate, news agency PTI reported. "We have got the information that Somashekar has done cross-voting. I consulted with advocate Vivek Reddy who is our state legal cell president and a high court lawyer. We will ask the Speaker to initiate action (of disqualification) against him [Somashekar] and explore the possibilities to take steps in accordance with the law," Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly R Ashoka reportedly said.

Somashekar had earlier quit the Congress to join the BJP. He served as a minister in the previous BJP government and was made the Mysuru district in-charge minister at the time.

The BJP with 66 MLAs and the JDS with 19 MLAs combined had fielded Kupendra Reddy though they did not have the requisite votes to get him elected. The NDA partners said they were expecting "conscience votes", apparently from the rival Congress camp, in favour of Reddy. The Congress has 134 members in the assembly. There are also four others members, including two independents.



(With inputs from Republic Kannada and PTI)