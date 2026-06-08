After Paper Leak Controversy, Government Deploys IAF to Secure NEET Re-Test

The Central Government has roped in the Indian Air Force (IAF) to secure the logistics of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination ,across the country.

The decision comes after the massive controversies, legal scrutiny, and allegations of irregularities that marred the initial examination. Authorities are leaving no room for error, significantly strengthening security arrangements to restore public faith in the national testing system.

According to senior administrative sources, the Indian Air Force will deploy its reliable Mi-17 helicopters alongside other advanced military transport aircraft for the operation. The mission involves airlifting sealed question paper packets directly to regional hubs ahead of the re-examination, which is scheduled to take place on June 21, 2026.

The high-security operation is aimed at ensuring the secure, seamless, and timely delivery of examination materials. The strategic deployment effectively eliminates any vulnerability to tampering or leakage during transit.

Advertisement

18 Designated Strategic Hubs

The Indian Air Force will oversee and support extensive logistics operations from 18 designated geographic locations nationwide. Under this framework, the military aircraft will transport the sensitive material to major regional distribution hubs.

From these hubs, local administrations and state security forces will take over to dispatch the papers to individual examination centers under strict, multi-layered security protocols.

Advertisement

With the countdown to June 21 underway, the joint coordination between the education ministry and the defense forces represents one of the most stringent security lockdowns ever implemented for a competitive entrance exam in India.

The NEET-UG 2026 Controversy