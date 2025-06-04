After 'Surrender' Jibe, Rahul Floods Pak Media; BJP Calls Him ‘Pakistan’s Boy Wonder’

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi have drawn attention in Pakistan’s media. After he took a swipe at PM Modi of surrendering to US pressure during the India-Pakistan ceasefire, several Pakistani news channels highlighted his statement. The BJP has reacted strongly, calling him “Pakistan ka Boy Wonder” and accusing him of becoming the “toast of Pakistan.”

Rahul’s Jibe Draws Attention in Pakistan

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a Congress convention in Bhopal on Tuesday, launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Modi over the recent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. Referring to Modi as “Narendra Surrender,” Rahul alleged that India only agreed to halt operations against Pakistan after US President Donald Trump made a call to PM Modi.

“I know the BJP-RSS mindset. They panic under pressure. Trump called Modiji and asked what he was doing. He said ‘Narendra Surrender,’ and Modiji immediately responded with a ‘Ji Huzoor’,” Gandhi said, taking a sarcastic jab at the Prime Minister.

BJP Hits Back, Calls Gandhi ‘Leader of Pakistan’

Rahul Gandhi’s statement was quickly picked up by Pakistani news outlets, with major channels and newspapers quoting him prominently in reports critical of India’s foreign policy. The BJP responded with sharp criticism.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Gandhi’s comments were not only irresponsible but were now being used by Pakistan to attack India. He posted on X (formerly Twitter), calling Gandhi a “Global Blunder” and sarcastically labelled him “Pakistan ka Boy Wonder.”

Poonawalla also mocked Gandhi as the “Leader of Pakistan” (LoP), playing on his position as the Leader of the Opposition in India.

Controversy Adds Fuel to Political Fire