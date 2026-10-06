Afzal Guru-Linked Property Demolished In Baramulla As J&K Authorities Remove Illegal Encroachment

New Delhi: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district demolished a property linked to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru as part of an anti-encroachment drive on October 6.

The property, locally known as the Dairy Farm, was reportedly situated on government flood land. The administration had earlier served notices for eviction before taking action against the structure.

According to the information provided by the Baramulla administration, several kanals of prime State land under alleged unauthorised occupation were retrieved during the drive. The land is located in a prime area and is estimated to be worth crores of rupees.

Officials removed the illegal structures and occupation from the site and restored the land to government control. Security personnel were also deployed in the area during the demolition.

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The administration identified several people in connection with the alleged encroachment. The names listed include Sajad Ahmad Buhroo, Tariq Ahmad Buhroo, Tabasum Guroo, identified as the wife of Afzal Guroo, Manzoor Ahmad Buhroo and others.

The authorities said the action was part of ongoing efforts to protect government land and prevent its unauthorised occupation or use. The administration has also reiterated that strict action will be taken against those found involved in illegal encroachment of State land.

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The demolition comes after notices were reportedly served to the occupants regarding eviction from the government land.

Afzal Guru was convicted in connection with the 2001 Parliament attack and was executed in 2013. The property demolished in Baramulla has been described by reports as being linked to his family.