'Agar Pakistan Goli Chalaye, Toh Aap Gola Chalayo': PM Modi's Message to Indian Armed Forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message to Pakistan and the world following India’s military operation. | Image: Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a strong message to Pakistan and the world following India’s military operation, Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Addressing the Indian Armed Forces, PM Modi reportedly said, "Agar Pakistan goli chalaye, toh aap gola chalayo" (If Pakistan fires bullets, you fire shells). He emphasised that India achieved all three key objectives through this operation.

Operation Sindoor Achieves Goals

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 by the Indian Armed Forces, targeting nine locations deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). It was a direct response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Military Objective: PM Modi said, "Mitti me mila denge, Bahawalpur, Muridke and Muzaffarabad camp ko mitti me mila diya" – indicating that terrorist camps in these areas were completely destroyed.

Political Objective: India linked the Indus Water Treaty to cross-border terrorism. According to PM Modi, the treaty will be kept in abeyance until terrorism from across the border ends.

Psychological Objective: PM Modi declared, "Ghus ke maarenge," meaning that India has successfully struck deep inside Pakistan, sending a strong message. "We are very successful," he added.

India's Clear Stand on PoK

PM Modi reportedly told U.S. Vice President JD Vance that if Pakistan acts, India’s response will be even more devastating and strong. He also clarified India’s position on Kashmir, stating, "We have a very clear position on Kashmir, there is only one matter left – the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). There is nothing else to talk. If they talk about handing over terrorists, we can talk. We don't have any intention of any other topic. We don't want anyone to mediate. We don't need anyone to mediate," ANI reported, quoting sources.

Ceasefire Announced, But Tensions Remain

On May 10, both countries agreed to a ceasefire after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the development on Truth Social, saying India and Pakistan had agreed to stop fighting. This announcement came before either country had made an official statement.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had contacted his Indian counterpart earlier that day. Both sides agreed to stop all military actions—on land, sea, and air—starting at 5:00 PM IST. Another round of DGMO-level talks is scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Chidambaram posted on X, “The DGMO, Pakistan, called DGMO, India at 3.35 pm and proposed a ceasefire, and India agreed. President Trump tweeted the announcement of ceasefire at 5.25 pm. A few minutes later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted that India and Pakistan will meet for talks at a 'neutral site'. India's Foreign Secretary made a brief statement at 6 pm.”

Violations Despite Ceasefire