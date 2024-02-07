English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Agencies on High Alert Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

According to sources, "Lone Mujahid Pocketbook" was disseminated by the ISIS terrorist group on social media platforms, aiming to radicalise and mislead youth.

Sandip Singh
Agencies on High Alert Alert ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Agencies on High Alert Alert ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony | Image:PTI/File
  2 min read
In a recent development, intelligence agencies have alerted partner agencies about potential terrorist actions linked to the upcoming 'Pran Pratishtha' ritual scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reportedly shared information regarding Al-Qaeda's involvement, citing the 'Lone Mujahid Pocketbook," a terrorist guidebook.

According to sources, the "Lone Mujahid Pocketbook" was disseminated by the ISIS terrorist group on social media platforms, aiming to radicalise and mislead Indian youngsters, particularly in preparation for possible lone-wolf attacks.

The intelligence input has raised concerns about a potential lone-wolf attack threat. Authorities have heightened their alertness level, considering the expected congregation of lakhs of people in Ayodhya on January 22.

The "Lone Mujahid Pocketbook" came into the spotlight as a suspect named Abu Mohammad, an ISIS handler, distributed it on his Instagram account with the explicit intention of waging war on 'kafirs' (non-believers) and destroying them. This crucial information was obtained by the Central Intelligence Agency.

The guidebook contains detailed descriptions of horrific methods, including setting parked vehicles on fire, staging road accidents, demolishing buildings, and preparing deadly explosives using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and remote control explosions.

An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that the Al-Qaeda "Lone Mujahid Pocketbook" was first published in 2013. Since then, Al-Qaeda has released several editions, aiming to facilitate lone-wolf terrorism through online propaganda.

An official highlighted the book's dangerous potential, stating, "What is written in this pocketbook can help anyone to plant a bomb or spread unrest in society. The purpose of this book is to aid those with a radical mindset, especially lone wolves." In Western countries, individuals who share pages of this book or articles related to the pocketbook are monitored by security agencies. Al-Qaeda has successfully used this tactic to incite and motivate youth to carry out small-scale terrorist attacks within Western countries.

Specific intelligence inputs suggest that vital locations in Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab could be possible targets of terror organizations. In response to the heightened threat perception, security has been beefed up at these important locations across the country.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 16:57 IST

