'Agonising': Pawan Kalyan On Murder of 28-Year-Old Telangana Man in US; Seeks MEA Intervention

Vijaywada: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday expressed grief over the death of a 28-year-old man from Telangana in the United States and said both state governments would seek the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Speaking to ANI, Kalyan said, “It was quite painful to hear about the death of a 28-year-old kid from our state. My heartfelt condolences to the family. A young boy who went with a lot of hopes and dreams had been lost. It's quite an agonising incident for all of us.”

"Both the state governments will seek the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of India, to intervene and to convey our anguish," he stated.

Kalyan also appealed to Indians living in the US to extend support during such incidents.

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"I also appeal to all the Indians in America to support in such situations to make sure certain cautions are taken, and there should be some help in such kind of racial incidents. Some support system should be there to come to their rescue apart from depending on the police," he added.

Additionally, the Consulate General of India in New York expressed grief over the death of an Indian national in Philadelphia and said it was in touch with the family to extend all possible assistance.

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In a post on X on Saturday, the Consulate General of India in New York stated, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul's family and is extending all possible assistance.”

Earlier in May, a 24-year-old Indian student pursuing her Master of Science (MS) degree in the United States was killed in a road accident, family members said.

The deceased, identified as Navya, hailed from Chervugattu village in the Narketpalli Mandal of Telangana's Nalgonda district.

According to her family, the incident occurred when a speeding car collided with the vehicle while she was on her way home from a part-time job.

The family members further revealed that they learned about the tragic mishap through Navya's friends in the US.

"Navya, 24, went to America two years ago to pursue her MS. We learned about the incident from her friends. They said she died after a speeding car hit their vehicle while she was going to a part-time job. We have informed Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and officials are coordinating with the US Embassy," said a family member of the deceased.

Navya was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Chicago in the United States. The accident took place on Interstate 65 in Crown Point, Indiana, late Saturday night, as reported by a US media house, quoting Indiana State Police.

According to the police, the crash occurred around 11:15 pm on the northbound I-65, about a mile south of the Crown Point exit. Responding troopers found a car blocking the centre and right lanes, while a red minivan had veered into a ditch on the right side of the roadway.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago confirmed the death of an Indian student, identified as Navya Gadusu, and expressed heartfelt condolences.