Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Agra Pays Tribute: Basai Station Renamed After Captain Shubham Gupta

Captain Shubham Gupta, had lost his life during a confrontation with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir on November 22, 2023.

Agra's Basai Station Renamed
Agra's Basai Station Renamed | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In a bid to honour the sacrifice of Captain Shubham Gupta, the Basai metro station in Agra has been renamed as the Shahid Captain Shubham Gupta Metro Station. Captain Shubham Gupta, had lost his life during a confrontation with terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir on November 22, 2023.

This comes days after the Jama Masjid metro station was rechristened as the Mankameshwar Metro Station, paying homage to the historic Mankameshwar Temple located nearby.  

Hailing from Agra, Captain Shubham Gupta had joined the Army in 2015. His dedication and commitment led him to earn his commission in 2018, serving with honor in the esteemed nine para regiment.

Captain Gupta laid down his life while fighting with the terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

He is survived by his father Basant Gupta, a district government counsel at the civil court here, his mother Pushpa Gupta, a homemaker, and a younger brother Rishabh Gupta.  

Captain Gupta’s family members said he joined the Indian Army in 2015 and was commissioned in 2018 with the 9 Para Special Force and deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 15:23 IST

