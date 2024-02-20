Advertisement

New Delhi: The Jama Masjid Metro Station in Lucknow has officially been renamed as Mankameshwar metro station. The decision, initiated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, comes after months of deliberation. The renaming of the metro station was approved in July 2024. Respecting the sentiments of local people, CM Yogi had asked the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) to rename the Jama Masjid Metro Station. The Mankameshwar metro service on the priority corridor is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between 25 and 28 February. Mankameshwar metro station is the sixth metro station on the 13-station corridor — running from the Taj Mahal East Gate to the Sikandra monument.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

