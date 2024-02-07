Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Lord Rama's banner has been torn down by a group of people in the Kolar district of Karnataka. The incident took place during the Sankranti festival at around 10.44 PM on Tuesday. As soon the information spread police along with MP Muniswamy and MLA Samruddi Manunath arrived at the spot. Two people have been detained by police so far.

Lord Rama's Banner Torn Down in Kolar

Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Day 2

On the second day of the week-long rituals, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will tour the premises of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi temple after 1:20 pm. “On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid.

Rituals For The Next 5 Days

January 18: Rituals of Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will be held.

January 19: Rituals of Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas will be held, while in the evening, the Dhanyadhivas ritual will take place.

January 20: Sharkaradhivas and Phaladhivas rituals will take place, while the Pushpadhivas ritual will be done in the evening.

January 21: The Madhyadhivas ritual will take place in the morning while the Shaiyadhivas will be held in the evening.

January 22: Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held.