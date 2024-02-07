English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Ahead of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Stones Pelted on Lord Ram 'Shobha Yatra' in Gujarat's Mehsana

Stone pelting at Shobha Yatra in Gujarat's Mehsana. Gujarat Police fired several rounds of teargas at the crowd to bring the situation under control.

Digital Desk
Stones pelted on Shobha Yatra
Stones pelted on Shobha Yatra | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, stones were pelted at a 'sobha yatra' (procession) of Lord Ram in Mehsana district's Kheralu town on Sunday. Gujarat Police fired several rounds of teargas at the crowd to bring the situation under control. As a precautionary measure, police patrolling has been intensified in the area.

Speaking to PTI, Inspector General of Police Virendra Singh Yadav said, "Three shells had to be fired to control the situation. Fifteen people have been rounded up after a combing operation at the site. The police personnel accompanying the shobha yatra took immediate action to avert any (further) incident and brought the situation under control."

Advertisement

(Note: Republic TV can't claim the authenticity of the video)

Advertisement

No major injuries and casualties have been reported in the stone pelting at the time of filing the article.

Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will begin at 12.20 pm and is expected to end by 1 pm. The prime minister will then address a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers and prominent personalities, at the venue. Lakhs of people are expected to watch the event live on TV and online platforms as the BJP-ruled states and Odisha have declared a holiday while the central government has announced a half-day off. As authorities made final preparations in a decked-up Ayodhya, considered the birthplace of Lord Ram, temples across the country and abroad have announced special festivities to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 21:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Pune: ECI Suspends 3 Officials For Stealing Control Unit of EVM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  3. 'Return in March or...': TCS' Ultimatum to WFH Employees | Details Here

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement