AIADMK Faces Major Blow as Over 300 Leaders, Including Former Ministers, Defect to TVK

Chennai: The political landscape in Tamil Nadu witnessed a massive shift on Saturday as the opposition AIADMK suffered a severe setback. More than 300 party members, including several high-profile former ministers, officially jumped ship to join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The mass induction took place at the TVK party headquarters in Panaiyur, near Chennai, with leaders pointing to their inability to serve the public effectively under the current AIADMK leadership as the primary reason for their exit.

The prominent political figures joined the ruling TVK in the presence of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister N. Anand. Celebrating the move, TVK MLA P Venkataramanan stated:

"It was an honourable program. We are very excited and happy..."

High-Profile Exits: Who Joined TVK in Chennai?

The wave of defections brought several recognizable faces into the TVK camp. Among the prominent leaders who made the switch are:

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Former AIADMK Minister Vellamandi Natarajan

Anna Trade Union Federation State Secretary Kamalakkannan

Former Mylapore AIADMK MLA Natraj

Former AIADMK Minister Anandan

Former Paramakudi AIADMK MLA Sadhan Prabhakar

Tirupathur City Secretary D T Kumar

The event was conducted under the supervision of TVK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister N Anand, alongside Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sengottaiyan, and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Dissatisfaction and Mirroring Ideals: The Reasons Behind the Move

Elaborating on the collective decision, former Minister and veteran leader Udumalai Radhakrishnan confirmed that top figures like Trichy N R Sivapathi, Kadambur Raju, M C Sampath, Panneerselvam, Govindasamy, and Kolathur Krishnamoorthy have all transitioned to the ruling party.

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Reflecting on the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Radhakrishnan noted that party workers maintained strict discipline during her time, calling her passing a major setback. He explained that despite staying with the AIADMK for the last five years, they operated under restrictive and stressful conditions that prevented them from serving the public.

According to Radhakrishnan, they see the foundational ideals of M G Ramachandran (MGR) and Jayalalithaa reflected clearly in Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's leadership. He emphasized that the respect and recognition they found within TVK ultimately drove their decision. Looking ahead to the local body elections, he affirmed their dedication to supporting the younger crop of leaders.

Radhakrishnan expressed a strong commitment to party discipline, stating they would take up any mantle given by the high command. Hinting at more trouble for the opposition, he claimed that many more district-level functionaries and senior AIADMK leaders are poised to join TVK soon, describing the exit as a long-awaited relief after years of internal discontent.

TVK Ministers Applaud the Growing Political Movement

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sengottaiyan spoke on the rapid rise of TVK, asserting that the public voted for a shift in governance because they trusted Chief Minister Vijay's vision.