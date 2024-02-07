Aide of Notorious Gangster Neeraj Bawania Nabbed in Dramatic Encounter With Delhi Police

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a successful operation, the notorious gangster Neeraj Bawania gang's sharpshooter, identified as Aehsaan Ali, also known as Usman, has been apprehended by the Special Staff team of the Southeast District of Delhi Police following a brief encounter.



The 23-year-old accused, a resident of Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar, was arrested after receiving a tip-off regarding his meeting to supply firearms to another associate of the Neeraj Bawania gang on February 2nd. Subsequently, a raid was planned, and a team was constituted and deployed near the location.

Advertisement



When the criminals were intercepted, they attempted to flee. Police officials blocked the escape routes, prompting them to manoeuvre their vehicle. Unfortunately, the vehicle slipped, causing both criminals to fall on the road. The pillion rider (criminal) seized the opportunity of darkness during the night and jumped into the jungle, successfully escaping, while leaving his firearm behind on the road.



Upon police warning, the arrested criminal brandished his firearm and fired at the officers. In response, the police retaliated, resulting in the criminal sustaining injuries to his leg, causing him to lose balance and fall. One sophisticated pistol along with 04 live cartridges was recovered from his possession, leading to the registration of the present case. The accused had previously been involved in four criminal cases, with FIRs filed under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement



During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had completed his studies up to the eighth grade. Police officials noted that at a young age, he came into contact with criminal-minded individuals and began using drugs. To meet his daily needs, he resorted to committing crimes, leading to multiple incarcerations. It was during his time in jail that he encountered members of Neeraj Bawania's gang, who persuaded him to join their ranks.

Sources indicate that Neeraj Bawania is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, operating his syndicate from within. He communicates with his associates outside the jail, providing them with targets for extortion, murder, or firing incidents outside the targets' residences.



Following the identification of a target, sharpshooters execute the crime. The funds obtained from such criminal activities, including firing and extortion, are utilised by Bawania's henchmen to procure weapons. These weapons are then used to carry out significant crimes in Delhi-NCR, ensuring the continuation of Neeraj Bawania's dominance in the national capital.

