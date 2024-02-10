English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

Doctors at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Remove Needle From 9-year-old's Lungs

The patient, a nine-year-old boy hailing from West Bengal, was brought to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar after aspirating a stitching needle.

Digital Desk
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (File photo) | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhubaneswar: The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has achieved a major feat by successfully removing a stitching needle from the lungs of a nine-year-old boy without resorting to open surgery in any paediatrics centre, the hospital informed through an official statement on Friday. The Department of Pediatrics carried out the process.

According to the official release from the hospital, the successful medical intervention marks the first instance of removing such sharp foreign bodies without resorting to open surgery in any paediatrics centre in Odisha.

The patient, a nine-year-old boy hailing from West Bengal, was brought to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar after aspirating a stitching needle, approximately 4 cm in length, into the left lower lobe bronchus lateral segment of the lungs.

An expert team of pediatricians--Dr Rashmi Ranjan Das, Dr Krishna M Gulla, Dr Ketan, and Dr Ramakrishna, skillfully performed bronchoscopic interventions to extract the needle without encountering any complications, AIIMS Bhubaneswar stated in the release. The executive director of the hospital, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, congratulated the 'dedicated team of doctors', praising their life-saving procedure.

Dr Rashmi Ranjan Das also emphasised that such a surgery could have jeopardised the boy's health, potentially requiring the removal of a portion of the lungs.
AIIMS stated that the patient, admitted for four days post-procedure, is now in stable condition and on the path to recovery. "This innovative procedure, available at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and only a few centres across India, utilizes less invasive flexible bronchoscopy for the removal of sharp airway foreign bodies," the hospital stated further in its release

(With ANI inputs)

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:26 IST

