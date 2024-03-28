AIMIM to Contest 15 Lok Sabha Seats in Bihar

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday said that it will field candidates from Bihar’s 15 constituencies, said a senior Bihar AIMIM leader said.

Bihar AIMIM chief Akhatarul Iman told the mediapersons, "Now we have decided to contest 15 seats and we are seriously considering to contest the Madhubani seat too."

Earlier on March 13, AIMIM stated that it would candidates to contest on 11 seats including Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Araria (All four in Seemanchal), Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Karakat, Buxar, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Ujiyarpur.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Imam, who is contesting from the Kishanganj Lok Sabha seat said that the party has zeroed in to field candidates in Patliputra, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, and Valmikinagar, and is serious about contesting the Madhubani seat.

AIMIM will support Hena Sahab in Siwan. Sahab is a widow of former MP and strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin and is expected to contest Lok Sabha election as as independent candidate.

“Our support is for Hena for her social services,” Akhatarul Iman said.

Elected twice as a MLA and four times as Rashtria Janata Dal MP from Siwan, Shahabuddin was unsuccesful when he contested the 2004, 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Siwan.

“Be it RJD, JD(U), CPI-ML, I have good ties with all of them. But parties came later. For me, Siwan is my family. I am not in RJD right now and so I will contest independently,” Henna Sahab said on March 10.

Shahabuddin died on May 1, 2021, at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-19.

The AIMIM was successful on five seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, all of them in the Seemanchal region. Four of the five MLAs, however, switched over to the RJD in 2022.

