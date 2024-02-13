Advertisement

Gopalganj: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Abdul Salam was killed on Monday in Bihar's Gopalganj.

As per media reports, Salam was shot dead by unidentified assailants. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

He is the second leader to be shot dead since December 2023.

Salam unsuccessfully contested the by-poll to the Gopalganj assembly seat in November 2022, and was on his way to catch a train when two assailants arrived and fired on him.

The district police superintendent Swarn Prabhat said they have set up a Special Investigation Team and are trying to find out the motive behind the murder.

Asaduddin Slams Nitish Kumar

Following the murder, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Taking to X he said, "Last year, in December, our Siwan district president Arif Jamal was shot dead. Nitish Kumar, after you are done with saving the chair competition, do some work. Why are only our leaders the target? Will their families get justice?"