MCD Carries Out 21 Demolition Actions Across Delhi During City-Wide Enforcement Drive

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out 21 demolition actions across all 12 zones of the national capital as part of its ongoing city-wide enforcement drive against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and violations of the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) and Building Bye-Laws.

According to a press release, the civic body also sealed four properties and issued four demolition orders against violations of applicable building norms during the day's enforcement exercise. The MCD said strict enforcement action was being undertaken across all 12 zones of the Corporation to ensure compliance with building norms and safeguard public safety.

During the intensive enforcement exercise, 21 demolition actions were carried out across all 12 zones, while four properties were sealed and four demolition orders were issued for violations of applicable building norms. The Corporation maintained close vigilance across its jurisdiction and took action against identified violations in accordance with prescribed rules and regulations, the release said.

Major demolition actions were carried out at Raghubir Nagar, Sant Nagar, Gurmandi Rajpura and Kalyan Vihar, among other locations across Delhi. The MCD had also carried out 27 demolition actions and sealed three properties during Wednesday's enforcement drive, reflecting the Corporation's continued action against violations of building norms.

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The civic body reiterated that unauthorised construction and violations of building norms will not be permitted within its jurisdiction. Field officials have been directed to maintain strict vigilance and take necessary action against violations in accordance with the applicable provisions of the MPD, Building Bye-Laws and other relevant regulations.

The ongoing enforcement drive will continue across all 12 zones against unauthorised constructions, dangerous buildings and other violations that may pose risks to public safety.