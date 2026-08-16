Air India Express Passenger’s Gun Goes Off During Varanasi Airport Security Check, Two Injured

Varanasi: Two security screeners were injured after a passenger travelling on an Air India Express flight to Mumbai accidentally discharged a round from a firearm during a weapons check at Varanasi airport on Sunday morning.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am when the passenger, who was travelling with his wife on Air India Express flight IX-1810, declared that he was carrying weapons.

During the subsequent security inspection, a round was fired from the weapon, injuring two security personnel associated with AAICLAS (Air India Airport Services/Allied services).

Both injured screeners were immediately taken to New Laxmi Trauma Centre for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

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According to the Varanasi Airport Director, local police have been informed and an investigation into the incident is underway. Authorities are probing the circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm during the airport's weapons-check procedure.

Further details regarding the passenger, the nature of the firearm and the exact circumstances that led to the round being fired are awaited as the investigation continues.

