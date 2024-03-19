×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Air India Express to Add 24 More Weekly Flights on UAE-India Route This Summer

As the airline is growing its network significantly, it will offer over 360 daily departures, as part of its summer schedule in 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Air India Express
With 14 additional flights being added to the Abu Dhabi route, the number of weekly flights will increase to 43. | Image:Press release
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Enhancing travel experience for India-UAE flyers, the Air India Express is planning to add 24 additional flights every week between India and the UAE – mainly Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai – during summer.

The number of flights to Dubai operated by the airlines will rise to 84 after the addition of 4 more flights on the route.

With 14 additional flights being added to the Abu Dhabi route, the number of weekly flights will increase to 43.

On Ras Al Khaimah route, the Indian carrier will add six more flights every week to take the total number to eight.

Schools in the UAE will be shut for summer holidays from June to August, prompting to a huge rush of expatriate families to travel abroad to meet their loved ones. Similarly, a large influx of Indian tourists are expected to reach the UAE to enjoy the summers.

Air India Express to Operate Over 360 Daily Flights During Summer

In anticipation of large numbers of flyers, travel agents have advised people to book their tickets at least three months in advance to avail best rates.

While the airline strives to boost connectivity to international destinations, the Tata Group-owned carrier is also planning to spread its presence by increasing domestic and international frequencies from Indian cities including Ayodhya, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Kannur, and Kochi.

As the airline is growing its network significantly, it will offer over 360 daily departures, as part of its summer schedule in 2024. 
 

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

