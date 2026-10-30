Air India Sets Up Country's First Airline-Owned Flying Academy, Gets DGCA Approval

New Delhi: Air India has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its Flying Academy at Belora Airport in Amravati, Maharashtra, marking a significant milestone for India's aviation training ecosystem. The academy is the first such flying training academy established by an Indian airline in the country.

The development marks Air India's entry into the country's flying training segment, with the airline looking to strengthen India's domestic pilot-training capabilities amid the rapid expansion of the aviation sector and growing demand for trained cockpit crew.

34 Trainer Aircraft, Capacity to Train 180 Pilots Annually

The Amravati academy will operate a fleet of 34 trainer aircraft, comprising 31 single-engine and three twin-engine aircraft. Spread across 10 acres, the facility will feature digitally enabled classrooms, student accommodation, a digital operations centre and a dedicated aircraft maintenance facility.

The academy is expected to train around 180 commercial pilots annually, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce for India's expanding aviation industry.

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First Indian Airline to Establish Its Own Flying Academy

The project marks an important addition to Maharashtra's aviation infrastructure, with Amravati emerging as a new destination for professional pilot training.

The facility will complement Air India's existing 600,000 sq. ft. aviation training academy in Gurugram, which the airline describes as South Asia's largest aviation training institution.

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