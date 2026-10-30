Mirwaiz Umar Welcomes Fall in Violence, Says Lasting Peace Requires Justice, Trust and Political Dialogue

Srinagar: Welcoming the decline in terrorism and violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said durable peace cannot be achieved through security measures alone and requires justice, reconciliation, restoration of civil liberties and meaningful political engagement.

Addressing the Friday congregation at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz referred to a recently released International Crisis Group report on Jammu and Kashmir, saying it acknowledged the reduction in violence but also underlined that the region's deeper political issues remain unresolved.

“The report says that terrorism, street protests and violence have declined in recent years, which everyone welcomes, as no one understands the value of peace more than the people of Kashmir, who have suffered enormously over the past several decades,” Mirwaiz said.

However, he stressed that the decline in violence should not be interpreted as a resolution of political grievances.

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“The report makes a fundamental point that reduction in violence does not necessarily mean that underlying political grievances have been resolved, or that public confidence has been restored,” he said.

While acknowledging the government's responsibility to protect lives, Mirwaiz Umar argued that security policies alone cannot address a problem that also has political and humanitarian dimensions.

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“Security is necessary, and the government has a responsibility to protect lives. But security measures alone cannot provide a lasting answer to a problem that also has deep political and human dimensions,” he said.

Mirwaiz also voiced concern over what he described as the continued militarisation of Kashmir and referred to official figures regarding arrests under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Citing Union Home Ministry data, he said 3,662 people were arrested under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir between 2019 and 2023, while only 23 convictions were recorded during the same period.

“These figures raise serious questions about prolonged detention, due process and the widespread use of stringent laws,” he said.

Umar Farooq said thousands of families continue to bear the emotional and financial burden of arrests, detentions and lengthy legal proceedings, often living with uncertainty about the fate of their relatives.

He also renewed his appeal for the release or review of cases involving jailed Kashmiri political leaders and activists, including Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Engineer Rashid, Asiya Andrabi and Masrat Alam.

“We have repeatedly appealed for their release, review of their cases and humanitarian consideration towards elderly and ailing prisoners. I reiterate that appeal today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz alleged that restrictions on political activity, civic space and free expression continue to generate alienation among sections of society.

“The report also raises concerns about restrictions on political and civic activities, the shrinking space for peaceful expression, curbs on free reporting and a growing feeling of alienation. These are concerns that should not be brushed aside,” he said.

He asked whether the improved security situation should also lead to a review of detentions, restoration of civil liberties and greater space for peaceful political expression.

“Peace cannot simply be measured by the absence of protests,” he said, adding that recommendations such as restoration of statehood, meaningful powers for the elected government, review of stringent anti-terror laws and renewed India-Pakistan dialogue deserved serious consideration.

Mirwaiz reiterated his long-held position that the Kashmir issue cannot be addressed through security measures alone.

"Political issues require political engagement, and longstanding grievances require sincere efforts at reconciliation," he said.

Apparently referring to last year's Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Umar Farooq said the developments highlighted the dangers of confrontation between India and Pakistan and underscored the need for dialogue between the two countries.

“We have always maintained that dialogue, rather than confrontation, remains the most responsible way forward,” he said.

Mirwaiz said any progress made in improving security should now be built upon through reconciliation, review of political detentions and restoration of democratic and civil rights.