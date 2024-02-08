English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech In Absence of '2 Commandos'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday poked fun at Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, by quoting ‘Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega’ song.

Ronit Singh
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha | Image:Sansad TV
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday poked fun at Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, by quoting ‘Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega’ song and said that Kharge delievered such long speech (on February 2) in the Rajya Sabha as his “two special commandos were absent from House” (Pointing at Sonia and Rahul Gandhi).   

Addressing the Rajya Sabha during Motion of Thanks, PM Modi referred to Kharge's hour-long remark in Rajya Sabha on February 2, wherein he affirmed that BJP will get 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took the advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song- Aisa mauka phir kaha milega,” said PM Modi. 

 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

