Updated February 7th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Akhilesh Yadav Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks

Akhilesh Yadav, in response to the speculations, emphasized Chaudhary's political acumen and hoped that he would prioritize the welfare of farmers.

Isha Bhandari
Akhilesh Yadav Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks
Akhilesh Yadav Responds to Speculations on RLD's Alleged NDA Alliance Talks | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Speculations surrounding the potential inclusion of Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections have drawn responses from Samajwadi Party leaders, who express confidence in Chaudhary's commitment to farmers' welfare and skepticism towards the BJP's alleged attempts.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in response to the speculations, emphasized Chaudhary's political acumen and hoped that he would prioritize the welfare of farmers over any political alliance that could potentially undermine their cause. Yadav's sentiments were echoed by his wife, Dimple Yadav, who highlighted the BJP's perceived antagonism towards farmers and expressed doubt over Chaudhary's alignment with the ruling party.

Shivpal Yadav, a leader of the Samajwadi Party, reinforced the party's stance, asserting that the RLD would remain within the I.N.D.I.A bloc, amidst alleged efforts by the BJP to sway media narratives.

Earlier reports of Jayant Chaudhary's purported discussions with the BJP for a seat-sharing arrangement sparked controversy, emerging nearly three weeks after Akhilesh Yadav announced the Samajwadi Party's alliance with the RLD for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The alliance, announced on January 19, designated seven seats in western Uttar Pradesh for RLD nominees.

The RLD's stronghold lies within the Jat population, with constituencies like Muzaffarnagar, Kairana, Bijnor, Mathura, Baghpat, Amroha, and Meerut potentially serving as key battlegrounds for the party.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party and RLD previously contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections together in 2022, indicating a history of cooperation between the two parties.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 23:41 IST

