No RDX, No Terror Links: Al-Falah University Hits Back Amid Red Fort Blast Probe and Website Hack

New Delhi: Al-Falah University in Faridabad has publicly denied any involvement in the recent car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that claimed the lives of at least 12 people and left 25 others injured. The university issued an official statement following the arrest of Dr Muzammil Shakil, a faculty member, and the detention of another doctor, both linked to the ongoing investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.

In the official statement, Vice Chancellor Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand expressed sorrow over the tragic incident. “We are deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments and condemn the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events,” she said. She clarified that the university’s only association with the detained individuals was through their official roles as employees.

The university also addressed serious allegations circulating online, including claims that explosives like RDX were being manufactured or stored in its laboratories. “We categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations,” the statement read. “No such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises.”

“The University laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses. Every laboratory activity is carried out in strict adherence to established safety protocols, statutory norms, and ethical standards mandated by the regulatory authorities,” reads the statement.

Advertisement

Al-Falah emphasised that its laboratories are strictly used for academic and training purposes, particularly for MBBS and postgraduate medical students. The university has been offering MBBS courses since 2019 and began postgraduate MD/MS programs in 2023. It is recognised by the University Grants Commission under sections 2(f) and 12(B) and is a member of the Association of Indian Universities.

Adding to the controversy, the university’s official website was hacked shortly after the blast. A group calling itself the Indian Cyber Alliance claimed responsibility, leaving a provocative message targeting the institution. The university condemned the cyberattack and urged the public and media to rely on verified information rather than speculation.

Advertisement