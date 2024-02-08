Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:46 IST

Alarming Traffic Violation: Video Of Child Steering Mahindra Thar On Busy Bengaluru Road Goes Viral

VIRAL: An adult is seen navigating through the busy traffic in the video, which was uploaded on X, while a toddler is seated on his lap.

Pritam Saha
Child SteeringViral: Mahindra Thar At Busy Bengaluru Roads
Child SteeringViral: Mahindra Thar At Busy Bengaluru Roads | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: A video of a child operating a Mahindra Thar on a busy Bengaluru street has gone viral on social media. The disturbing occurrence has sparked debate and prompted alarming questions about road safety. This worrying traffic violation near the MG Road Metro station was brought to the attention of social media users due to the seriousness of the situation. An adult is seen navigating through the busy traffic in the video, which was uploaded on X, while a toddler is seated on his lap.

In an attempt to get attention, the user posted the license plate number on social media on Monday and tagged the Joint Commissioner of Police and the city's police department. "Dear Sir, I observed an obvious infraction—a minor operating a vehicle while in the passenger seat—near the MG Road Metro station @BlrCityPolice @Jointcptraffic." With the video, he wrote.

On social media, the video provoked a rush of responses from individuals who mixed attempts to explain the incident with expressions of surprise. With the comment, "He was not behind the wheel but on his father's lap, holding on to the steering wheel," one person supported the man's conduct. While another user worote, “Need a criminal sectional for this type violation. And parents require consulting to good doctor.”

Although the tweet went unanswered by Bengaluru Police, a citizen and X user posted an undated, unverified photo of the car with its owner receiving a fine. Sharing a few pictures that the user wrote, "Action taken by @cparktrafficpsas per IMV Act." However, Republic World Digital is unable to independently confirm the action performed.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

