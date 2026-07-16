Alert, West Bengal Govt Employees! No More Home Posting - Transfer Rules Changed, Check What's New

The West Bengal government has introduced a new transfer policy for field-level officers up to the rank of Extension Officer, bringing significant changes to how and where state employees are posted. Issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR) Department, the new guidelines aim to improve administrative efficiency, boost transparency, and prevent local conflicts of interest.

Home Postings Curbed

Under the new directives, field-level officers will ordinarily no longer be permitted to get postings within their home districts.

However, the state government has included a humanitarian exception to this rule. To prevent personal hardship as employees approach the end of their service, officers may request a transfer back to their home district during the final two years preceding their retirement, subject to administrative convenience.

Strict Limits on Tenure

The policy establishes clear limits on how long an official can remain in a single post or assignment:

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General Field-Level Officers: Officers will ordinarily face a transfer after completing three years of continuous service in a single post. Under no circumstances will they be allowed to continue in the same position beyond a maximum of four years.

Sensitive Assignments: For officers handling tax collection, revenue collection, or other sensitive field responsibilities, the rules are notably stricter. These officials will face regular transfers after two years of service, and their tenure cannot exceed three years under any circumstances.

Room for Exceptional Cases

While the rules set firm baselines to minimize favoritism and counter the risk of local networks developing over long tenures, the government noted that the policy will not be implemented mechanically.

When executing routine transfers, departments are directed to consider the family circumstances and district-related convenience of the officers, provided it aligns with public interest and administrative convenience. Additionally, the P&AR Department retains the authority to relax these guidelines in specific cases involving extreme personal hardship, physical illness, or urgent administrative emergencies.