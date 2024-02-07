Advertisement

Aligarh: An elderly artisan from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has meticulously crafted the world's largest lock, weighing an impressive 400 kg, which he presented as a heartfelt offering for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Aligarh Artisan Makes World's Largest Lock Weighing 400 kgs for Ram Mandir as Offering (Photo: ANI)

This extraordinary lock was fashioned by the elderly couple, Satyaprakash Sharma and Rukmini Sharma, residents of Norangabad in Haryana, about two years ago. Unfortunately, Satyaprakash Sharma, the skilled artisan behind this creation, recently passed away, leaving behind a wish that his remarkable lock be dedicated to the Ram Mandir.

Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri, a resident of Norangabad, undertook the responsibility of transporting the 400 kg lock to Ayodhya after a crane delicately placed it into a vehicle.

Simultaneously, the city of Aligarh, renowned as the 'city of locks,' is preparing to contribute an exclusive 50kg lock as a gift to the forthcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This distinctive lock, crafted by the long-established lock-making company of the town, Harrison Locks, is primarily handmade and is expected to be fully functional in the near future, as per company officials.