Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:40 IST
Aligarh Artisan Makes World's Largest Lock Weighing 400 kgs for Ram Mandir as Offering
An elderly artisan from Aligarh has meticulously crafted the world's largest lock, weighing an impressive 400 kg, for Ram Mandir.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Aligarh: An elderly artisan from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has meticulously crafted the world's largest lock, weighing an impressive 400 kg, which he presented as a heartfelt offering for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
This extraordinary lock was fashioned by the elderly couple, Satyaprakash Sharma and Rukmini Sharma, residents of Norangabad in Haryana, about two years ago. Unfortunately, Satyaprakash Sharma, the skilled artisan behind this creation, recently passed away, leaving behind a wish that his remarkable lock be dedicated to the Ram Mandir.
Advertisement
Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti Puri, a resident of Norangabad, undertook the responsibility of transporting the 400 kg lock to Ayodhya after a crane delicately placed it into a vehicle.
Simultaneously, the city of Aligarh, renowned as the 'city of locks,' is preparing to contribute an exclusive 50kg lock as a gift to the forthcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This distinctive lock, crafted by the long-established lock-making company of the town, Harrison Locks, is primarily handmade and is expected to be fully functional in the near future, as per company officials.
Advertisement
Published January 19th, 2024 at 19:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories33 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.