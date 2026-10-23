Aligarh Hit-and-Run: Audi Linked To Ex-BJP Leader Runs Over Biker After Honking Dispute, CCTV Surfaces

New Delhi: A man was killed and another critically injured after an Audi car allegedly rammed their motorcycle and ran over one of the riders following a dispute over honking in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. CCTV footage of the October 20 incident has surfaced, showing the collision and the moments that followed.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj, a confectioner and resident of Mahrawal Nagariya. The injured survivor, Kanha, was riding pillion on the motorcycle with Manoj when the incident took place near Hari Pearl Guest House in Sarsaul, under the jurisdiction of the Bannadevi police station.

According to the account provided by the injured survivor and eyewitness, an argument broke out between the motorcycle riders and the occupants of the Audi over honking and passage on the road. The confrontation allegedly escalated before the car struck the motorcycle.

The incident reportedly took place at around 11 pm on October 20. Following the collision, Manoj fell onto the road and was allegedly run over by the car. The victim’s family has alleged that he was deliberately crushed after the argument. The circumstances and intent behind the incident are being investigated by the police.

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Audi Linked To Former BJP District President

The Audi involved in the incident reportedly bears a Uttarakhand registration number and is said to be linked to former BJP district president Devraj Singh. According to the information available, the vehicle was allegedly being driven by his driver, who is also said to be a relative.

Separate CCTV footage reportedly recorded before the incident is also being examined. An allegation has been made that the person seen stepping out from the driver’s seat in the footage is a BJP leader and the nephew of a former district president. The identity of the person driving the vehicle at the time of the collision and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to police investigation.

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There were reportedly four people inside the Audi. The injured survivor has alleged that the occupants were consuming alcohol. This claim, along with the sequence of events leading to the collision, is being examined as part of the investigation.

CCTV Footage Captures Collision

CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the Audi striking the motorcycle. The car allegedly drove over Manoj after the initial collision before leaving the spot.

Local residents reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle, with some throwing stones as it fled. However, Manoj could not be saved. The footage is now a key part of the investigation into the fatal incident.

The Bannadevi police have taken the Audi into custody for examination. Investigators are scrutinising CCTV recordings from locations where the vehicle had stopped, in an effort to establish the movements of the car and identify the people travelling in it.

A field unit has also reportedly collected evidence from the scene. The police are examining the footage and other available evidence to establish the exact sequence of events and determine responsibility.

Victim’s Family Demands Justice

Manoj’s family has demanded justice and alleged that the fatal incident followed the dispute between the motorcycle riders and the Audi’s occupants. The injured survivor’s account is also expected to be relevant in establishing what happened before and after the collision.

While the family has alleged that Manoj was intentionally run over, the question of intent remains to be established through the investigation. The police are examining the CCTV footage, the seized vehicle and other evidence to determine the circumstances of the collision.