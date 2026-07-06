'Alive When Dumped, Head Trauma & Bite Marks': Autopsy Reveals Chilling Details in Bengal 12-Year-Old Rape-Murder Case

New Delhi: The autopsy report of a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered in West Bengal's Baruipur has revealed chilling details, suggesting the child was still alive when she was thrown into a local pond.

The preliminary postmortem findings indicate that the victim suffered a horrific ordeal before her death, as the medical examination revealed extensive injury marks on her private parts, alongside severe scratch and bite marks across various areas of her body.

Further, doctors also found a severe head injury, with the report indicating that her head was either struck with a heavy object or forcefully hit against a hard surface.

Additionally, water was found in her lungs and stomach, suggesting that she was still breathing when submerged, while police sources said the victim succumbed to excessive bleeding from the head injury along with drowning.

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The case has sparked massive public outrage, leading to violent clashes, a fatal lynching, and a fierce political standoff in the region.

2 Arrested, SIT Formed

Earlier today, the Superintendent of Police of the Baruipur Police District confirmed that two people have been arrested, while three others have been detained for interrogation in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder.

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Police have also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the area, banning public gatherings as a precautionary measure.

Body Recovered From Pond After Girl Went Missing

The victim had gone missing on Saturday evening. Her body was recovered from a pond the following morning, with family members alleging that she had been abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered.

The discovery prompted thousands of furious residents to flood the streets on Sunday, disrupting local commuter lines and blocking major roads while demanding the immediate execution of the perpetrators.

A local man suspected of being involved with the attackers was cornered by an angry mob and lynched to death. Large contingents of police forces were rushed to the area to diffuse the situation, resulting in multiple injuries to personnel on duty.