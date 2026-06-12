TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Summoned Again by Bengal CID After 5.5-Hour Questioning in Signature Forgery Case: Reports

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has reportedly been asked to appear before the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) once again in connection with the signature forgery case linked to appointments within the party's legislative wing.

According to reports, Banerjee has been summoned to appear before investigators on June 14 by noon, as the CID reportedly was not satisfied with the explanations provided during his previous round of questioning.

The development occurred hours after the TMC national general secretary was interrogated for nearly five-and-a-half hours at Bhabani Bhawan, the CID headquarters in Kolkata.

What is the case about?

The case revolves around alleged irregularities in a resolution submitted to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly concerning the appointment of key office-bearers within the Trinamool Congress legislative party.

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The resolution pertained to the appointment of Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition, Asima Patra and Nayna Bandyopadhyay as Deputy Leaders of Opposition, and Firhad Hakim as Chief Whip.

Abhishek Banerjee had informed the Assembly Speaker on May 9 that these appointments were approved during a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress legislative party.

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Questions raised over signatures

The controversy further erupted after the Assembly Secretariat sought records related to the meeting.

On May 18, the Principal Secretary of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly asked Banerjee to submit the meeting minutes, resolution documents and signatures of MLAs who were present during the decision-making process.

In response, Banerjee submitted a copy of the resolution book and an attendance sheet on May 20, stating that 70 MLAs had attended the May 6 meeting.

However, on May 27, two TMC MLAs approached the Speaker alleging that no such resolution had been adopted during the meeting. They claimed they had signed the resolution register only on May 19 and not on May 6 as indicated in the documents.

The complainants also alleged that the resolution dated May 6 had been "manufactured and fabricated."

According to the complaint, at least 14 signatures in the submitted documents appeared in block letters, raising doubts about their authenticity.

As part of the probe, the CID has reportedly recorded statements from 13 MLAs whose signatures were found to be in block letters.

Based on a complaint filed by the Assembly's Principal Secretary, the Hare Street Police Station registered a case on May 27 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

The CID took over the investigation the following day and has since been examining documents, questioning legislators and gathering evidence related to the alleged forgery.

TMC suspended two MLAs who raised concerns

Amid the controversy, the Trinamool Congress suspended MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, the two legislators who raised objections over the resolution process and alleged irregularities in the documentation.

The party accused them of engaging in anti-party activities.