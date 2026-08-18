All Prayagraj Schools Closed on Aug 18 Amid Torrential Rain, Severe Waterlogging

Prayagraj: All schools in Prayagraj will remain closed on Tuesday (August 18) following torrential rain and severe waterlogging across the city. A 'rainy day' holiday has been declared for all council, secondary, and recognized/aided schools of all boards, covering English and Hindi medium institutions from pre-primary to Class 12.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure amid adverse weather conditions, with authorities prioritising the safety of students, teachers and other school staff. Heavy rain lashed parts of Prayagraj, causing severe waterlogging on roads, in low-lying areas and at an underpass. The situation disrupted traffic and commuting in several parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow has issued an Orange Alert for Uttar Pradesh, warning of widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state from August 17 to 23 due to active monsoon conditions.

According to the weather release, multiple cyclonic circulations over East UP and North Haryana, a shifting monsoon trough, and a developing depression over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify rainfall in the coming week.

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The state continues to reel under a seasonal rainfall deficit. As of Monday, East UP has received 386.4 mm against a normal of 526.0 mm, marking a 27% shortfall. West UP recorded 416.0 mm against a normal of 454.6 mm, a deficit of 8%. Overall, UP has received 398.6 mm against the normal of 496.3 mm, a 20% deficit.

In the last 24 hours, Churk in Sonbhadra recorded the highest rainfall at 147.2 mm. The IMD said rain and thundershowers are expected at many to most places throughout the week. The IMD warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas and tunnels, sudden rise in river and stream levels, damage to kutcha structures, traffic disruptions due to poor visibility and slippery roads, and possible crop damage.

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Citizens have been advised to stay away from flood-prone and low-lying areas, avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning, and refrain from non-essential travel. The department also urged people to stay away from riverbanks and to unplug electronic appliances during thunderstorms.