New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) For the first time in the history of the Republic Day parade, a contingent of women soldiers from the tri-services – Corps of Military Police of the Army, Navy and the Air Force – marched down the Kartavay Path on Friday.

Led by 26-year-old Captain Sandhya, the contingent represented jointness, integrity and synergy among the services.

"I feel fortunate to get the opportunity to lead it. It is a proud moment for me as well as every member of the team," 26-year-old Sandhya told PTI before the parade.

The participating members come from various units and establishments in counter-insurgency areas, high-altitude areas and the desert terrain.

A press statement issued by the government on the eve of Republic Day said that they have performed exceptionally well in various joint exercises and UN missions.

"They have actively participated in adventure activities like Sky Diving and Shwet Ashwa Motorcycle Display Team. Women warriors have also brought laurels to the nation in the field of sports," it said, adding that Subedar Preeti Rajak won a silver medal in shooting in the recently held Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

According to the statement, since the opening of women's entry through the Agnipath scheme, 450 Agniveers in the Air Force, 1,100 Agniveers in the Navy and 100 Agniveers in the Army have completed their training and have been inducted in various trades and branches.

"As they proudly marched forward, they shall continue to prove their mettle and contribute actively and equally in nation-building," it said, highlighting their motto 'Seva Tatha Sahayata (service as well as assistance)'. PTI JP IJT ANB ANB