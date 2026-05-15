Allahabad HC Ordered Feeding Only at Designated Spots in Jaypee Greens, Residents Say Rules Still Violated After DU Professor Injured

The recent injury of a 63-year-old Delhi University professor inside Jaypee Greens has once again brought focus on an important question residents say authorities have failed to answer - why are court-ordered stray dog rules still not being properly enforced?

Prof. Sangeeta Sharma suffered serious injuries after allegedly being chased by four to five stray dogs inside the gated township in Greater Noida. The senior citizen, who had earlier undergone knee surgery and was already dealing with spinal issues, lost balance and fell on her back while trying to protect herself.

Her family says the incident is not isolated but part of a larger stray dog crisis that has been worsening despite clear directions from the courts.

What The Allahabad High Court Had Ordered

The key legal framework governing the issue in Jaypee Greens came from the Allahabad High Court in the case Meenakshi Khurana & Anr. vs State of UP & Ors. decided on December 18, 2024.

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The court had attempted to strike a balance between animal welfare and resident safety after repeated complaints from people living in the society.

Under the ruling, the court directed:

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Construction of six designated feeding points inside Jaypee Greens

Feeding of stray dogs only at these fixed locations

Feeding in parks, roads, pathways and near residential towers to be prohibited

Fixed feeding timings to be decided in consultation with residents, dog feeders and authorities

The order was meant to reduce random movement and clustering of stray dogs in residential areas, especially around children and senior citizens.

However, residents now allege that these rules are routinely violated.

‘Residents Walk With Sticks’

According to residents, the 465-acre township currently has more than 500 stray dogs across different sectors.

The family of Prof. Sharma claims that despite high maintenance charges, many residents now walk carrying sticks because they fear sudden encounters with aggressive dog packs.

The family also alleges that feeding frequently happens outside the court-approved zones despite the existence of six designated feeding spots and even a proposed ₹5,000 penalty for violations.

Varun Sharma, son of Prof. Sharma, said the situation reflects a failure to implement both High Court and Supreme Court directions on the ground.

“My senior citizen mother, a Delhi University professor with over 40 years of teaching experience, sustained a serious back injury after being chased by aggressive stray dogs inside JP Greens,” he wrote on social media.

He alleged that residents objecting to unsafe feeding practices often face intimidation and harassment.

Husband Says ‘Fear Cannot Become Normal’

Prof. Sharma’s husband also posted a detailed message expressing frustration over the worsening situation inside the township.

“Jaypee Greens was once known as a peaceful, premium gated township. Today many residents are beginning to ask an uncomfortable question - has the society gone to dogs?” he wrote.

Calling the issue an “emergency”, he said stray dog numbers have sharply increased since 2019 and residents no longer feel safe while walking, cycling or stepping outside their homes.

“A premium township cannot function on the principle that residents should carry sticks to protect themselves. Fear cannot become normal,” he wrote.

Supreme Court Later Issued Wider NCR Warning

The Allahabad High Court ruling specifically addressed Jaypee Greens, but the issue later escalated across NCR due to rising reports of attacks.

In 2025, the Supreme Court of India reportedly issued broader directions for the Delhi-NCR region, warning authorities to shift aggressive stray dogs to shelters instead of releasing them back into residential areas.

Residents of Jaypee Greens say the latest incident involving Prof. Sharma shows that implementation remains weak despite repeated judicial interventions.

Earlier CCTV Video Had Also Sparked Panic

The township had already witnessed outrage earlier this year after CCTV footage showed a pack of stray dogs aggressively chasing a woman inside the society during morning hours.

The video had triggered protests by residents demanding:

Sterilisation drives

Anti-rabies vaccination

Monitoring of dog movement

Better enforcement of feeding rules

Improved security for residents

Many residents argued that while animal welfare must be protected, public safety especially of children and senior citizens cannot be ignored.